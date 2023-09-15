Kham River clean up drive on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) in association with local NGOs, government offices and private companies has organised a Clean Up Drive, to mark the World Cleanup Day as part of the Swachhata League 2.0, at the banks of Kham River on Saturday.

The responsible citizens and the nature-lovers appealed to participate in the drive on September 16 from 7 am to 9.30 am. It will start from a location near Jangleshwar Mahadev Mandir, on the river bank.

The organisers appealed to the citizens to participate in large numbers and help in keeping the environment clean and green. The organisers informed the participants to carry gloves and a water bottle; put on comfortable clothes and shoes etc.