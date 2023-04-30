Khandoba temple trust election on Tuesday

Trustee Deokar expressed his opinion in the press conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: General meeting of Khandoba Temple Trust has been organized on May 2 at 11 am at trust office. Selection of the board of trustees for the next five years (2023 to 2028) through the election process as per the rules in the scheme and other matters will be tabled in the meeting.

In the press conference, trustee Vitthal Deokar has alleged that the administration is in an arbitrary manner. Although the trust gets a large amount of income from Yatra Utsav and marriage ceremony are not properly utilized. There are two groups here, and politics is going on based on the number of members. Deokar has alleged that there is a plan to keep him out of the voting in the elections to be held on May 2. Bhanudas Indapure, Raju Daspute, Thakchand Solat, Dnyaneshwar Parkhe and others were present.

All operations started as per rules

Accusations are going on as the opposition has been raised, and the positions of five members of the Board of Trustees of the temple trust have become vacant. The election is being conducted as per the rules of the charity commissioner's office.