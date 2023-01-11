Kharedi Yatra exhibition kicks off

Aurangabad

Kharedi Yatraa, an exhibition of household and consumer products began at Saint Francis School Ground, Jalna Road on Wednesday. The exhibition was inaugurated by the president of the Marathwada Chamber Of Trade And Commerce Aadeshpal Singh Chhabda and president of Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangha Sanjay Kankariya. Organiser Gargee Bhandare welcomed all the guests.

Reputed companies like Kutchina, IFB, TTK Prestige, Havells, Shisa, Jyoti Oxygen, Pravin Masale, Eureka Forbes, Velnik, Hastdalan, Nikhil Agarbatti, Sanjivani Gold, My Clean Car, Sawai Masale, Soni Masale, Paras Miracle, Nisha Herbal, Vaidya Patankar, Vedant Enterprises, Pratham Pest Control, Sudarshan Saur Shakti, 3 Pine, Labh Ganga, Trendz Furniture, Soham Shoe Rack . have displayed their latest range of products. This exhibition will be open for all till January 15 between 11 am and 9 pm.