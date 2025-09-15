Khinvasara Group unveils new hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment ventures

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Founded in 1958, Khinvasara Group, a legacy name in real estate, hospitality, and entertainment, has announced an ambitious new phase of growth. The Group is introducing pre-leased hospitality investment opportunities in partnership with renowned brands such as The Machan (Lonavala), Ananta Spa & Resorts (Jaipur), and Clarks Collection & Clarks Resorts (IHCL). These investments promise steady ROI, long-term asset appreciation, and lifestyle privileges, including complimentary stays and special discounts.

Khinvasara also welcomes National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador, reflecting the Group’s ethos of credibility, foresight, and trust.

Group’s Managing Director Ravindra Khinvasara and Director (New Business Development) Satyajeet Khinvasara, felt proud saying that the actor on board demonstrates that our offerings are more than investments.

Expanding its lifestyle portfolio, the Group has launched Pixiepie, a premium babywear brand emphasizing fun and joyful parenting, and Allora Cinemas, offering luxury cinema experiences with immersive storytelling and exquisite dining. In addition, Khinvasara partners with Regus to bring world-class flexible co-working spaces to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, fostering innovation and professional growth. Siddhi Khinvasara, the founder of Pixiepie said, “The venture celebrates milestones in a child’s life with joy and style, turning parenting into a delightful adventure.”

Strategically positioned in a city emerging as a hub for tourism, hospitality, and industries like automobiles and EVs, Khinvasara Group blends financial growth with community impact. Its offerings—from hospitality and entertainment to lifestyle and co-working spaces—aim to create sustainable value while positioning Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a center for modern living, leisure, and investment.