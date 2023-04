Khurshid Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khurshid Begum Mohammed Ishaque (82, ST Colony, Fazalpura) died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday afternoon.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Badi Masjid of Shahganj while burial took place at the graveyard adjacent to Peer Ghaib Sahab Dargah. She leaves behind two sons, three daughters and an extended family. She was the mother of former corporator Javed Qureshi.