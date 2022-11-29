Kidney donor, recipient get fit immediately now

Aurangabad

There has been a huge advancement in the field of kidney transplantation. The donor and the recipient can get fit in very less time due to the latest techniques of surgeries and medication, opined the experts.

The experts delivered lectures and telecast live surgeries for the doctors during the 3-day KTCON conference being held in the city. The conference will be concluded on Sunday.

The three-day national-level KTCON – 2022 ( a conference on kidney donation and transplant), has been organised jointly by the Urology Society of India (USI), West zone (USI) and Aurangabad Urology Association (AUA). The motto of the conference is 'Watch, Learn and Teach'.

On Saturday, surgeries of kidney donation and transplantation was done at Dhoot Hospital and the live telecast of the surgeries were done for the doctors at a five-star hotel in the city.

Dr Jamal Rizvi from Ahmedabad demonstrated the laparoscopic surgery of kidney donation. Dr Ajay Ostwal performed the surgery of kidney transplant.

A direct transplantation was done during the workshop and in the day-long programmes various issues related to kidney donation and transplantation surgeries and treatment were discussed, the organising secretary of the conference Dr Ajay Ostwal.