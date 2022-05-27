Kin of accident victim get financial assistance

Jalgoan, May 27:

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) provided the financial assistance to the kin of deceased Mukesh Pardeshi died in an accident a few months back. Pardeshi’s wife Leena, father Ramkumar Pardeshi received ESIC pension order in a programme organised at Hotel Four Season here on Friday. Lokmat’s human resources vice president Balaji Muley and ESIC deputy director Chandrabhanu Jha presented the order. Lokmat’s executive editor Ravi Tale, assistant general manager Gaurav Rastogi, ESIC branch manager Chandan Narkhede, Dr Suhas Phalak, human resources officers of various companies of the city including Chetan Chavriya, Sandeep Ojha, Rajesh Ghorpade, Madhav Kelele and others were present. Human resources department head Dhiraj Teni made an introductory speech.

Mukesh Pardeshi died in an accident near Sakegaon on National Highway on October 30, 2021. His family members were given immediate financial assistance at that time. Along with Pardeshi, the kin of the employees died during the corona period will be given ESIC monthly pensions. The kind of Pardeshi and Sapkale were given accident insurance while Nitu Singh and Ujjawala Girish Bhole were given the Covid relief pension orders.

Speaking on the occasion, Balaji Muley said, the vacuum created by the person gone cannot be fulfilled; but ESIC showed the earnestness and gave relief through the pension schemes to the kin of the deceased, which is indeed commendable. Lokmat family take care of the employees and the persons related to Lokmat through various welfare schemes, Muley said.

Chandrabhanu Jha said, pension is given to the kin of the accident deceased. A similar type of scheme is for the kin of corona deceased. Permanent financial assistance is given to the dependents of the deceased. This scheme was launched from March 23, 2022. Those persons who have loss their jobs during corona, they are given 50 per cent amount of their 90 days salary. This scheme will be eligible till June 30. Those who need the benefit of the scheme should contact the ESIC office, Jha said.

ESIC branch manager Chandan Narkhede said, anyone having any problems regarding ESIC, they should directly contact the branch office, he said.

Executive editor Ravi Tale, Pardeshi’s relative Ramsingh Pardeshi also spoke on the occasion.

Satita Khachne conducted the proceedings of the function while assistant general manager Gaurav Rastogi proposed a vote of thanks.

Caption: Lokmat’s assistant vice president Balaji Muley and ESIC deputy director Chandrabhanu Jha presenting the pension order to the kin of Mukesh Pardeshi on Friday. Also seen are executive editor Ravi Tale and assistant general manager Gaurav Rastogi.