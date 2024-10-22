Kiradpura- Ram temple area remains in darkness for 19.40 hrs

--Why is electricity failure reported in raining?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The residents of Bari Colony, Rahimnagar, Kiradpura and Sharif Colony areas got relief from darkness, mosquitoes and suffocation with electricity restoration after 19.40 hours.

It may be noted a DP was burnt in ward no 42- Kiradpura-Ram Mandir, on Monday night. Traders from the Kiradpura area had to face inconvenience due to the lack of electricity while milk, ice cream and other businessmen had to face losses.

The citizens question power failure in the city despite outsourcing the works through different agencies.

They said, “Preference is given to disconnect power if a bill is not paid. The electricity company officers do not even guarantee that it will be restored within time. Citizens are informed by giving a message that the power supply will be restored within half an hour.”

The officers are ignoring the same situation happening continuously in Nakshetrawadi, Itkheda, Sudhakarnagar, WALMI locality, Cantonment, area in front of Collectorate, Harsul, Ramnagar, Mukundwadi, Naregaon, Chikalthana Garkheda and Cidco-Hudco.

Box

3 DPs replaced

The transformer was burnt due to a sudden increase in the electrical load. So, a new transformer was brought and installed between 10 and 11 pm on Monday. This broke down. Finally, a third transformer was installed and electricity was restored in a phased manner. The power supply was interrupted at 8 o'clock on Monday, but it was restored at 3.40 pm on Tuesday. (Abhay Arankalle, Assistant Engineer, Nawabpura Division)

Box

Machinery ready to give uninterrupted power in festival

Since Diwali is a festival of lights and the election period has also started, the machinery has been kept ready and alert in case of emergency. The machinery will ensure that there should be no electricity failure. (Pawan Kumar Kachot, Chief Engineer, Mahavitaran)