‘Kirtavani’ in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the ‘Panvatha’ initiative of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, a programme “Kirtavani” by Ruchika Khot will be organised on December 12.

The Panvatha initiative was launched last year at the behest of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. The objective of the programme is to enlighten and entertain students, employees, and teachers.

This is the third session of the initiative. “Kirtavani… Vari Aadvatechya Vithobachi, written and directed by Ruchika Khot, will be staged at the university auditorium at 4 pm on Friday. It is a creative blend of two major folk art traditions of Maharashtra—kirtan and lavani.

Dr Vijay Phulari will preside over the event. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Coordinator Dr Dasu Vaidya, and Director of the Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhore will also remain present for the event.