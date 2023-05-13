Knife attack on wife on suspicion of character

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A drunkard, doubting his wife’s character, stabbed her with a knife after an argument. The incident took place on May 11 at Bhimwadi near Zalta Phata. A case was registered against the accused in MIDC Cidco police station.

The accused has been identified as Ram Bhausaheb Thorat (28, Santoshimatanagar, Mukundwadi). According to police, accused Ram was constantly harassing the complainant woman as he suspected her character. Tired of constant arguments, the victim left his house and started living with her mother. On May 11, when the victim was at home, the accused came to her mother’s home in an inebriated state and again started an argument. While the victim was calming him down, the accused stabbed her on the hand with a vegetable cutting knife. The victim then lodged a complaint against Ram at the MIDC Cidco police station