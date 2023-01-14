Knowledge extension should be like varsity name extension

Aurangabad: “Education has the power to break the barriers of caste and religions. Like the name extension of the university, the extension of knowledge should be done to create an inclusive society. Dutiful people should get encouragement. Those who construct a statue have the responsibility of its protection. In the same way, those who participated in the struggle for name extension should come together to make this university one of the best institutes,” said Dr Ishwhar Nandpure, researcher and scholar.

He was speaking in the programme on ‘An Outlook of Name Extension’ organised to celebrate the 29th name extension ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and director of the Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan were seated on the dais. Dr Ishwar Nandpure said that one can pure his mind through good thoughts.

In his introductory remarks, Pro-VC Dr Shirsath said that all should be aware that name extension was the beginning of a reformation. VC Dr Yeole said that efforts are being taken to make university, research and students-centric facilities.

The winners of the different competitions were presented with prizes.

Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Ganesh Manza and others were present. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Mustajeeb Khan proposed a vote of thanks.