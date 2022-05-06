Knowledge, modesty are the path to salvation

Aurangabad, May 6:

As mentioned in the Jain Agam, the Vedi Pratishtha brings happiness, peace, wealth and glory in human life. Also, knowledge, Darshan Charitra is the path to salvation. Also the special importance of charity, modesty and penance is mentioned in the Agam, said Acharya Hemsagarji Maharaj. He was speaking at the inauguration of the three day Vedi Pratishtha Mahotsav organised at the 1008 Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple, Sajjanpur, on Thursday.

The Panchamrut abhishek was performed at 5 am, followed by Shanti Dhara by acharya Hemsagarji. The Pratishuddhi kriya, Surimantra, Yaksh-Yakshini pratishthan, Kalyan Mandir vidhan and other events were held thereafter. Devotees from all over the State were present for the programme. Trustees Manikchand Thole, Sumt Thole, Anil Kala, Jaichand Patni and others were present.