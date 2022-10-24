Knowledge of four Arya Satya must to renounce sorrows

Aurangabad

“To renounce sorrows in the live, the knowledge of four Arya Satya, told by Gautam Buddha is must”, opined Japan’s religious preacher Shingo Ito. He visited the Buddha Bhumi at Mausala ahead of Daulatabad recently. He along with the Bhikhu Sangha worshiped the idol of Lord Buddha. He then garlanded the statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shakyaputra Amrutanand Bodhi delivered the Trisaran Panchsheel. Japan’s monks chanted Triratna Vandana and Puja.

Ito said, man can free from sorrows only when he renounces greed and craving. Japanese translator Mai interpreted his discourse and Suhas Kalve interpreted it in Marathi. Ito gave a citation to Bhadant S Pradnyabodhi Mahathero. A sapling was planted by him and the Bhikhu Sangh. Dhammapal Dandge conducted the proceedings while Manoj Solas proposed a vote of thanks.