Korean electric four-wheeler company to invest in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following investments by Toyota Kirloskar and JSW, another South Korean company producing electric four-wheelers is set to invest around Rs 15,000 crore in Auric, clarified OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the BJP Central Campaign Office, in the presence of BJP MLAs, leaders, office-bearers, and workers. Minister Save added that after an initial industrial investment of Rs 55,000 crore in the first phase, further investment is expected in the second phase. The state government has allocated over Rs 600 crore for the city’s roads. The work to supply pipelined gas is also in its final phase. Minister Karad has worked extensively on the Jalvahanini and PNG schemes. Save said a report highlighting BJP’s development projects will be released soon.

Ten-year delay due to Khaire

The city’s water supply project was delayed by ten years due to Chandrakant Khaire, a leader of the Thackeray faction. Even during the two-and-a-half years when the Thackeray government was in power, the water supply project did not progress, alleged Save.