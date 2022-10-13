Kortikar’s interview tomorrow

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The interview of the renowned artist Sudhir Kortikar will be presented on Sahyadri channel of Doordarshan on October 15 at 7.30 pm.

Kortikar is residing in the city for the over 40 year and is know for various talents. He is well-versed in various art forms including painting, culinary, mehendi, numismatic, acting and others.