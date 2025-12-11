Krishna bang overcomes cerebral palsy, moves closer to becoming a doctor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The department of anatomy at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday honoured students who topped the first-year Anatomy exams. Dr. Shivaji Sukre presided over the event, giving special recognition to Krishna Bang, the country’s only MBBS student with cerebral palsy, for successfully completing her first year.

Students who secured first, second, and third ranks in first-year Anatomy received certificates, cash prizes, and books. Awards for ‘Performer of the Year’ (male and female) were also presented. Head of the Anatomy Department Dr Archana Kalyankar, said that honouring rank holders inspires the new batch. Other dignitaries present included Dr. Sarojini Jadhav, Dr. Suresh Harbade and others. The ceremony recognised Surabhi Munot and Kaish Verma (first rank), Muskan Sheikh and Swayam Kasliwal (second rank), Devansh Patel and Ravina Kumari (third rank), and Prabuddh Basu and Tanuja Kendre as ‘Performers of the Year’.

An inspirational journey

As a child, Krishna could not sit properly or carry water in her hands. Doctors had advised treating her as a child with special needs. Through regular exercise and constant practice, she not only learned like other children but also cleared the medical eligibility exam and secured admission to GMCH last year. She has now successfully completed her first year. Professors at GMCH say she is the country’s only MBBS student with cerebral palsy.

Dr. Shivaji Sukre felicitating Krishna Bang. Also present: Dr. Shiraz Mirza, Dr. Sarojini Jadhav, Dr. Gayatri Tadwalkar, Dr. Prabha Khaire, Dr. Suresh Harbade, Dr. Archana Kalyankar.