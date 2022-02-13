Lab technicians demand speeding up registration

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Eligible lab technicians have to register with the paramedical council. However, many are facing difficulties in this process. The technicians fear that they might be declared bogus without registration. Therefore, it is necessary to register the technicians and take action against bogus lab technicians, said Rajendra Bagul, president of the medical laboratory technicians and practitioners association.

He was speaking at a meeting of the lab technicians and practitioners association held in the city on Sunday. The meeting discussed the issues facing the lab technicians, including the difficulties faced by the paramedical council, and its contradictory policies. Adv Kranti Bhosale representing the association provided legal guidance. Sanjay Dhotre, Ketan Ausarkar, Madhukar Sanap, Prashant Ghotekar and others were present.

25,000 technicians in the state

There are about 25,000 technicians in the state. However, the majority of them are not yet registered. There are unrealistic conditions for registration. A technician has to be registered to get approval, otherwise he is considered bogus. Rajendra Bagul said that the organisation is following up in terms of registrations.