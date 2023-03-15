Labourer commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A labourer committed suicide by hanging himself in Sundernagar in the Padegaon area. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Ghagare (30).

Police said that Nitin worked as a labourer and his wife as a maid. On Wednesday morning, his wife has gone to work while he was alone in the house. He hanged himself with a saree on an iron road of the tin sheet roof. His neighbours noticed that he hanged himself. They removed him and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Cantonment police station.