Labourer sleeping under parked bus crushed under tyre

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

A labourer slept under a parked bus under a tree at Zenda Chowk in Mukundwadi was crushed under the tyre on Friday morning. The Mukundwadi police have arrested the bus driver, informed PI Brahma Giri.

Deceased worker Ravi Kishor Magare (30, Naralibaug, a native of Palaswadi, Khuldabad. Ravi on Thursday night slept under a private company Patil Transport bus (MH20 W 9491) parked under a tree in Zenda Chowk in Mukundwadi area.

Bus driver Ganesh Shivlal Rathod (45, Jai Bhavaninagar, Gulli No. 11) came in the morning to take the bus for taking the workers to the company. When Rathod was taking the bus, Ravi was crushed under the rear tyres and died on the spot. The nearby residents when noticed informed the Mukundwadi police immediately, PI Giri, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav and others rushed to the spot. After investigating minutely, the police opined the possibility of an accident. The residents informed that the buses of Patil Transports are parked in this area. The police then took Rathod in custody and during interrogation, he told that he did not notice a man sleeping under the bus and went away with the bus as he was in hurry to pick up the workers.

His wife forbids entry into house

Ravi was a habitual drunkard and hence, his wife was staying away from him at her parents' house in Rajnagar in Mukundwadi area. On Thursday night, he went there but was forbidden entry into the house. It is possible that he came here and slept under the bus, the police opined.