Lady doctor dies after dash by tanker

Aurangabad, June 16:

A lady doctor gone for a morning walk with her husband on Solapur - Dhule National Highway died after a dash by a tanker at Gandheli at around 5.30 am on Thursday. The lady doctor died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station. The deceased has been identified as Dr Lilabai Namdev Bhujbal - Randhe 945, Gandheli) and her husband Namdev Suryabhan Bhujbal (50) is injured in the accident.

The couple as usual had gone for a morning walk on Solapur - Dhule Road. While going in front of Saishraddha Hotel in Gandheli area, a speeding tanker dashed both of them. Dr Lilabai sustained severe head injuries while her husband Namdev had injuries on hand and leg. He immediately brought her four-wheeler and took Dr Lilabai to a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment at around 9.30 am. She is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.

Dr Lilabai worked at Dhoot Hospital and she also used examine patients in the Gandheli village. During Corona period, she took strenuous efforts to provide medical services to the villagers.

The last rites were performed on her in the evening in her farm at Gandheli village.