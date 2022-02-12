Lakhs of meal ‘Thalis’ distributed in lockdown because of Rahul Bajaj

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Bajaj Group always contributes to various social projects of the city. The group has been assisting Iskcon Annamrita Foundation since 2012.

During the lockdown of the first Covid wave, Rahul Bajaj informed the Foundation through C P Tripathi to ensure that no one remains hungry in Pune and Aurangabad and would give whatever support is required.

Sudarshan Potbhare from Annamrita Foundation said that Rahul Bajaj had asked them to provide food to all those who were in need.

“Because of such strong support, we could establish free meal service in both the cities. Lakhs of meal ‘Thalis’ were distributed during the one and half months of the lockdown. This was support in crisis for people who need it. Today, he is no more with us. Annamrita Foundation pays rich tributes to him,” he added.