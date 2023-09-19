Land acquisition for industrial estate at Sillod begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government has started the land acquisition process for the construction of an industrial estate on 700 hectares at Sillod. The first phase of land acquisition will cover 300 hectares of land, which includes most of the government grazing land.

The industrial estate is expected to boost the economy of the region and provide employment opportunities to the people of rural areas. The industrial estate will also attract agro-based industries such as corn processing industry, spice industry, and textile mills.

The land acquisition process has been initiated after due consultation with the stakeholders, including the farmers and the local community.

The industrial estate is expected to be a major game-changer for the region. It will attract new investments and create jobs for the local people. The industrial estate will also help to promote the growth of agro-based industries in the region.

MIDC regional officer Chetan Girase said that the government is providing all necessary support to the farmers whose land is being acquired for the industrial estate. The farmers are being given adequate compensation and are also being offered alternative land. The government is also committed to developing the infrastructure in the region, including roads, water supply, and electricity.