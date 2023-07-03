Last date of registration for BFA admissions today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The registration for admissions to the four-year full-time Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) course will end on July 4 for the academic year 2023-24. The aspirants will have to get verified documents and confirmation of the application form for admission on or before July 5.

There will be two options for the verification of documents.

In the first option, the candidate will have to visit personally for the verification and confirmation of the application form to the nearest Physical Scrutiny Centres after registration.In the second option, the documents will be verified in an e-scrutiny mode online.

Eligibility for admissions

Those candidates who passed HSC with any stream from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent examination (minimum 45 per cent marks) and obtained a non-zero score in the Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MAH-AAC-CET) 2023 or other CETs conducted by the Competent Authority are eligible to apply for the admissions.