Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul officially tie the knot after 4 years of dating

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot after nearly four years of dating. The couple took their pheras in an intimate wedding ceremony, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. Athiya and KL made their romance Instagram Official as they welcomed the New Year in Thailand with their close friends. However, Athiya only shared photos from the getaway in April 2020. "Feels like a dream ago. (sic)," she captioned the photo.

Ajay Devgn gave a "special shout-out" to Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty on their daughter Athiya's wedding. He also wished Athiya and KL Rahul "a blissful married life". On Twitter, the veteran star shared a picture of Athiya and KL Rahul and wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay."