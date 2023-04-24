Last date to submit suggestions for new course today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is conducting a survey for starting new courses within its jurisdiction. The last date to submit suggestions is April 25.

The university is accepting suggestions for the selection of a village, tehsil or town for launching a new college or course from students, teachers, parents, society office-bearers, social activists and the general public under its perspective five-year plan.

The stakeholders can fill a survey form on the varsity’s portal and make suggestions in perspective plan forms. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that there is a need for providing skills-based and job-oriented courses in the coming days. He said that the stakeholders should make suggestions considering this need.