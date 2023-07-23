Latest technology to be used to check vehicle fitness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fitness of the vehicles will be checked in various Regional Transport Offices (RTO) with the latest computer technology. For this, inspection and testing centres will be established for it in the RTO and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A discrepancy-free examination checking of the fitness of the vehicles can be done through this new technology and it will reduce the large-scale corruption in the existing testing procedures. These centres will be established in 43 places including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The administrative sanction has been received for it, informed acting RTO Vijay Kathole.

These centres will be established at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Tajola (Panvel), Hingna (Nagpur), Dive Ghat (Pune), Moshi (Pimpri Chinchwad), Amravati, Nadivali (Kalyan), Kolhapur, Taddev (Mumbai), Marfi (Thane), Mumbai (West), Solapur, Shrirampur, Latur, Nagpur (rural), Satara, Baramati, Buldhana, Nanded, Ambejogai, Akola, Parbhani, Washim, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Sangli, Akluj, Gadchiroli, Karad, Dharashiv, Vardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Hingoli, Pen, Yeotmal, Jalna, Sindhdurg, Nagpur (east), Vashi (Navi Mumbai) and Vasai.

In the fitness check, the brake, engine, tyre, light and other spares are tested. A test drive of the vehicle is held on the testing track. After doing all the tests, RTO will issue a fitness certificate. All these procedures will be done through the latest computer technology now and it will take less time.