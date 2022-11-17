Launch of search mission for malnourished children

Drive to be held between November 17-27

Aurangabad:

A special search drive for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) children between the age group of 0 to 6 was inaugurated at Ranjangaon by Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Vikas Mina on Thursday.

Under the campaign, a health check-up of all children between zero and six years of age will be held between November 17 to 27 through the women and child development department of the ZP and the health department. The children under 'SAM' and 'MAM' category will be traced. This campaign will be implemented from 3,501 Anganwadi centers in the district. In all, 309 health teams have been formed for this campaign. All the teams have been trained by UNICEF technical advisors. Deputy CEO of women and child development department Prasad Mirkale, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, supervisor, community health officer, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and arogya sevaks were present.