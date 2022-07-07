Law students found indulging in malpractice

Aurangabad, July 7:

A group of students of LLB were found indulging in malpractice at an LLB examination centre in the city on Wednesday. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started taking the examinations recently.

A video went viral about students who were wearing identify the card gathered in a washroom of the centre with notes to search answers of the questions. According to sources, this video is from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College.

The students were taking the ‘Company Laws’ paper in the afternoon session yesterday. The notes and guides were seen scattered in the washroom. The centres need to ensure copy-free examinations while there are also flying squads to put check on malpractice.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that action would be taken about flying squads after finding information about their location and visit.