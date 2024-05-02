Lawyer holding knife throws stones on BJP leader’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lawyer who was angry for not inviting his leader to the rally threw stones at the house of the BJP office-bearer at Hanumannagar on May first night. He was also holding a knife at that time. A case was registered with Punliknagar Police Station, against the accused who has been identified as Dhananjay Dnyanba Dhande (29, New Hanumannagar). The campaigning of the candidates in the Lok Sabha elections is gaining momentum day by day.

Office-bearers and workers are going door to door even in the scorching sun to get elected their leader. However, internal disputes and differences of the parties are also surfacing. A businessman's house was pelted with stones in anger for supporting Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate three days ago.

The house of Ashok Damle, a BJP office-bearer was pelted with stones on May 1 by a lawyer for not inviting the latter’s leader Vishal Pund to an election rally. Ashok Damle was asleep at night on May 1. He woke up when his house was pelted with stones at 1.30 am.

Dhande made a phone call to Damle and asked him to come down from his residence. He was also holding a knife. In the complaint, it was also alleged that Dhande pelted the dog of the complainant with stones. Constable Sukhdeo Kawre is on the case.