Laxmikant Kulkarni no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 27, 2022 08:05 PM2022-01-27T20:05:02+5:302022-01-27T20:05:02+5:30
Laxmikant Balwant Kulkarni (75), a resident of Chaitanya Society, N-8 passed on on January 23 due to brief illness. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sons in law and grandchildren. His cremation ceremony was held at Central Naka crematorium.