Leadership requires sacrifice: Dr Wangchuck Dorjee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Lord Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and ther great men sacrificed their personal happiness and spent their lives for the welfare of the world. These personalities have had to sacrifice a lot in their lives. If you want to lead, you need to make sacrifices,” said Dr Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, Vice Chancellor of the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, Varanasi.

He was speaking on 'Buddha's Way of Leadership' at the inaugural ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre for Buddhis Studies at Rukhimini Hall of MGM University on Sunday.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, VC Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, deans Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr John Chelladurai and Dr H N Sonkamble were present.

Speaking on 'Buddhist Philosophy and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr H N Sonkamble said that while writing the country's Constitution, Dr Ambedkar accepted the principles of equality, freedom and brotherhood from Buddhist philosophy. VC Dr Vilas Sapkal also spoke. Dr John Chelladurai made an introductory speech. Dr Shahnaz Basmeh conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Rekha Shelke proposed a vote of thanks.