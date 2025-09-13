Leafline eco solutions wins Pitch lab 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A startup from Government Polytechnic that manufactures bioplastics Leafline Eco Solutions, won the Pitch Lab 2025 competition held at Aryabhatta Hall, JNEC Campus, MGM on Saturday. The team secured a wild card entry to Eureka, IIT Bombay E-Cell’s national-level startup contest.

The competition was conducted over two months under Magic’s think tribe initiative. A total of 121 teams from 10 colleges participated, and 8 were shortlisted for the grand finale. The finalists presented their business models before jury members Muktak Joshi, Jayant Saraf, and Dinesh Mutha. The startups in the finale were Government Polytechnic – Leafline Eco Solutions, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College – Ricky, MGM Dr. GY Pathrikar College of Computer Science & IT – WisePath AI, School of Engineering and Technology – LawSpecter, Institute of Information and Communication Technology – Krishi Sarthi, Institute of Biosciences & Technology – BhoomiVardhan, Government Engineering College, Aurangabad – BonAppetite, and Marathwada Institute of Technology – CSN – Adurvaad Cyclotune. Pitch Lab 2025 was jointly organized by Magic and IIT Bombay E-Cell with support from Gayatri Developers and Shandilya Technoplast. Organizers said the program aimed to provide students a platform to develop and present business models.