Leakage on pipeline near Mondha Naka closed

Aurangabad, July 9:

The decision to provide water to the city with a gap of four days is being implemented from Sunday. The work of closing the leakages on various pipelines was taken up five days ago by the water supply department of the municipal corporation. The work of closing the leakages on the 700 mm pipeline near Mondha Naka ended on Saturday. The waterline was temporarily closed, hence the testing will be conducted on Sunday. Water was released to Garkheda to test the leakages.