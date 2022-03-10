Learn emerging technology with sociology & economics: Munish Sharma

Aurangabad, March 10:

"Today, artificial intelligence is the emerging technology creating a direct impact on society's economics.

It is, therefore, essential that knowledge about sociology and economics is needed for the application of emerging technology. The strategy of reaching the market with products, solutions and services has become the key factor of success," said Munish Sharma, Director General, MIT Group of Academic and Research Institutes.

He was addressing MIT faculty members and students who learned IBM defined programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning and Deep Learning and earned IBM certificates and badges.

He said that doing small things with the right attitude makes a great difference. "Paper qualification is needed but practising the skills and knowledge gained is important throughout life," he added.

The faculties members who earned the IBM badges included Dr Kavita Bhosle, Swati Kulkarni, Lalita Randive and Priyanka Sonawane. The students who earned IBM badges included Tejaswini Patil, Aqsa Khan, Nikita Patwa, Vaishnavi Deshmukh, Rahul Dikkar and Gitanjali Bhatane. Dr Kavita Bhosle, Dr Smita Kasar, Arvind Nagrik and others were also present. Dr Nilesh Patil and Dr Santosh Bhosle also spoke.