‘Learning with Fun’ by Udyan Shalini Fellowship

Aurangabad, May 26: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF), an organisation working for the welfare of underprivileged girls, conducted a variety of workshops for their Shalinis, recently.

Priti Vaid taught the girls organic soap-making using ingredients easily available like aloe vera, orange peel and rose petals.

During a session on Team and Time, MICA president Shipload Jaju explained the girls the importance of teamwork with time management.

Sunita Kale conducted a session on paper bag-making wherein girls learned how to make bags from newspaper, brown paper and handmade paper.

Mother's Day was celebrated with a poster and poem competition.

A movie Jhund was watched by the girls with Centre for Applied Research and Peoples’ Engagement led by Gauri Mirashi and Natasha Kelkar. All the offline workshops were held at Raj Kutir, Paithan Road.