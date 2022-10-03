Lecture in Bamu on ‘Dhammachaka Pravartan Din

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Gautam Buddha Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a special lecture on October 5 on Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

Pradeep Gokhale, a scholar and retired professor from Savitribai Phule Pune University deliver the lecture on ‘Buddhism Philosophy and Dhamma of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.’ Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath will preside over the function.

Director of the study centre Dr Sanjay Moon appealed to all students, teachers and researchers to attend the programme.

VC performs pooja in Printing Press

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole performed pooja of machines at the Printing Press of the university as part of Navratri festival. Manager of the press Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Bhagwan Gadekar along with other employees were present. VC also held discussions on purchasing new machines and vacant posts in the press.