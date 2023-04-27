Lecture on Academic Bank of Credit held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lecture on Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) was organised for the students of Aurangabad B Ed College and Marathwada Women's Arts College on Wednesday.

Assistant Professor from Marathwada College of Education Dr Sohail Zakiuddin delivered a lecture.

He said that the ABC is a virtual/digital storehouse containing information on credits earned by individual students throughout their educational journey. It will enable students to open their accounts and offer multiple options for entering and leaving colleges or universities.

Chairman of the colleges adv Sufyan Siddiqui presided over the programme. Aurangabad B Ed College Principal Dr Rukhsana Shaikh, Masood Siddiqui, Sana Shaikh and Vishakha Gangawane took efforts for the success of the event. Dhanraj Raghunath conducted the proceedings while Siddharth Lokhande proposed a vote of thanks.