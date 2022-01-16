Lecture organised in Azad College

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

An online lecture was organised in Maulana Azad College to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s name extension day.

Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui chaired the programme while Dr B B Gaikwad was the guest speaker of the event. Dr Gaikwad spoke on the struggle and history of the renaming of Marathwada University as Dr BAMU.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the college, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning and Advanced Research, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy and Marathwada College of Education attended the lecture. Shaikh Musak Razzak introduced the guest speaker.

Dr Arif Pathan coordinated the online programme while Dr Afroz Fatema proposed a vote of thanks.