Leopard cub found in millet field in Sasegaon

Aurangabad, May 24:

A leopard cub was found in a millet field of a farmer in Sasegaon village of Kannad tehsil three days ago. The forest department and rescue team have been caring for the cub.

The officials have placed the cub in a basket and are waiting for his mother. The mother leopard has visited the cub two times, but has not carried it away. The officials said that the mother will carry the cub away once she finds a safe place. Veterinary officer S Mahajan conducted a medical examination of the cub. The cub is in good health and efforts are being made to hand him over to his mother. The forest officials informed that there is a large-scale millet farming in the village and leopards have been living in the area for a long time due to abundance of food. The villagers say that the leopard has not attacked the livestock and is hunting its natural prey. The forest department is concerned as to why the leopard is not carrying the cub away. Kannad forest range officer Rohini Salunkhe, rescue team members S Sheikh, Sanjay Mali, Amol Waghmare, A Kalanki, Forest ranger Chakresh Mahajan and other officials are working in the operation as per instructions given by deputy forest conservator Suryakant Mankawar and assistant forest conservator Sachin Shinde.