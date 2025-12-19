Leopard rescued from well in just 15 minutes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard that had fallen into a well in Chandgaon, Vaijapur tehsil, was rescued safely on Friday at 11.30 am. Citizens immediately alerted the forest department, which launched a well-coordinated rescue operation. In just 15 minutes, the animal was brought out unharmed, while ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

The forest team acted swiftly, securing the leopard in a cage and calming anxious locals and farmers. Members of the Man With Indiz Foundation Chidambar Kale, Mayur Haswal, Nilesh Chudiwal joined forest officer Anil Patil, forest guards Asma Sayyed and Shelke, and other staff in the operation. After a preliminary health check, the leopard will be released back into the wild, said Ashish Joshi, head of the rescue team. The leopard reportedly fell into the well around 7.30 am. Alert farmers and citizens informed the forest department, which reached the site by 11 am. Within 15 minutes, the rescue was complete, earning relief and applause from the local community.

Forest official’s statement

“Once the alert came, our team was immediately deployed. Coordination among all units made the rescue fast and safe. Citizens should cooperate with the forest department and not rely on rumors. The leopard likely fell while hunting near farms. Thankfully, it is unharmed and healthy,” said Priyanka Bhise, Forest Range Officer.