Lewd messages sent to girl from fake account

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A boy met a girl who came to the city for job by making a fake account imposing as a girl on social media. He started chatting with her and then sent lewd messages and videos to her from his fake account. As the girl got suspicious, she lodged a complaint with the Pundliknagar police station against the accused Ajay Bochare (20, Wahegaon, Gangapur).

Police said, a 20-year-old girl works in a bank. On June 5, she received a friend request from a girl on Instagram and she accepted it. However, after two days, she received lewd messages and videos from this account. When she told her senior colleagues and they advised to give her the mobile number on that account and ask the person to call. Ajay Bochare called her and told her that he had made that fake account. She lodged a complaint against Bochare to PI Jayashree Aade and accordingly, a case of molestation has been registered.