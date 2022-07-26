With many tools.

Life is beautiful

With big pools

In the backyard.

There are plants,

There are ants,

And many other things.

And houses and buildings,

And pipes and windows,

And with all the life's rules,

Life is beautiful.

There are worms and bugs,

They are so cool.

They have many skills in them.

They can fly,

They can crawl,

They can buzz around.

The whole world is beautiful.

There are stars, the Sun, the moon.

There are seasons, night and noon.

Fruits and vegetables,

Kitchen things and spoons!

Bakery shops and supermarkets,

There are books and blackboards and school.

Life is so beautiful!

Manmeeta Barhale

Nath Valley School

Std 1 D