Life of a saint is like the flow of a river - Tarakrishiji

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The life of a saint is like the flow of a river. Just as that flow never stops, even Jain-sadhus, after a Chaturmas, they move forward like a flow, said Tarakrishiji during a programme organised on the completion of the Chaturmas on Thursday.

He was residing at the Mahaveer Bhavan in the city for Chaturmas. After completing his Chaturmas on Thursday, he moved on to the further destination. On the occasion, he praised the religious attitude of the citizens, their hospitality and the Sri Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakavasi Jain Shravak Sangh. He said that let all the society live happily, keep harmony in the family, be grateful to Guru-sadhu-sadhvi, and don't forget them. Tears rolled down the eyes of the devotees while bidding adieu to Tarakrushiji.