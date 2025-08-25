Lifelong learning should be people's movement: VC Dr Fulari

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “'Lifelong education' is very necessary for the all-round development of a person. It is necessary that this should become a people’s movement for education, employment, self-employment and self-reliance,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a workshop organised by the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension of Bamu at the Mahatma Phule Auditorium recently. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Director of the Department, and Dr Sudhakar Shendge also graced the event.

College Principals and Programme Officers of 110 colleges where the Lifelong Education Department units are implementing were present. Dr Shendge also made an introductory speech.

Excellent Extension Centre Award

The ‘Excellent Extension Centre’ and ‘Excellent Programme Officer’ awards were also presented at the event.

The winners of Excellent Extension Centres for the academic year 2023-24 are Sant Savta Mali Rural College, Phulambri, Sant Ramdas College-Ghansawangi, Savarkar College- Beed and Kesharbai Sonajirao Kshirsagar College-Beed. For the year 2024-25, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Arts and Commerce College, Ankushrao Tope College, Yashwantrao Chavan College and Kholeswar College.

The 'Excellent Programme Officers Award' recipients are Dr Pandurang Kalyankar, Dr Gajanan Avachar, Dr Sachin Kandale, Dr. Navnath Gore, Dr RJ Vaidya and Dr Ahilya Barure.