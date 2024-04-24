Lightning kills 17, injures 32 in Marathwada

Devastating impact leaves 280 animals dead, 602 houses damaged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rainfall between April 9 and 22 wreaked havoc across 853 villages in Marathwada, claiming the lives of 17 people and injuring 32 others due to lightning strikes.

The relentless weather has significantly impacted the lives of over 15,438 farmers, damaging crops on a staggering 8008.13 hectares of land. The 17 deaths include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (4), Parbhani (2), Hingoli (1), Nanded (3), Beed (3), and Latur (4).

Livestock has not been spared either, with lightning strikes causing the deaths of 280 animals, with the highest number of casualties reported in Jalna (70). The unseasonal rains have damaged agricultural land across the region, affecting farmers in 853 villages. The breakdown of the damaged land includes 1255 hectares of non-irrigated land, 3416 hectares of irrigated land, and 3335 hectares of orchards.

The heavy rains have also caused significant damage to homes, with 18 houses completely collapsing and 574 houses partially collapsing, bringing the total number of damaged houses to 602. According to weather experts, the unseasonal rains might continue to fall till next week.