Lightning strikes kill 2, Injure 6 in Ahmedpur

Chhatapati Sambhajinagar

Two farm labourers were killed and six others injured two critically after being struck by lightning during groundnut harvesting amid a sudden thunderstorm in Gotala village of Ahmedpur tehsil, Latur on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Karale (55) and Ranjanabai Samukhrao (55). The injured include Mahesh Karale, Arpita Kamble, Kavita Karale, Mahananda Suryavanshi, Aarti Jadhav, and a minor girl, Dhanraj Kamble. All were first treated at the Ahmedpur rural hospital and later shifted to Latur Government Medical College. Mahesh Karale and Arpita Kamble remain in critical condition, said Dr. Balasaheb Nagargoje. Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil visited the hospital and directed authorities to ensure urgent medical attention.