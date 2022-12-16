Like Kerala, Ayurveda should get social support in Maharashtra

Publication of 'Ayurveda Diary 2023'

Aurangabad: Maharashtra ranks first and second in Ayurveda in the country. In comparison, Ayurveda enjoys more social support in Kerala. The trend of specialty practice in Ayurveda is increasing. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) is working to update the new generation by 2023 in view of the challenges ahead, said NCISM president Jayant Devpujari.

He was speaking at the release ceremony of the book 'Ayurveda Diary 2023' edited by Ayurveda Seva Sangh, Nashik and Ayurveda Vyaspeeth, Aurangabad branch. The ceremony was held at Bhanudas Chavan hall on Friday.

Speaking further Devpujari said, 'The expenditure on health is increasing. Measures are being planned to reduce the financial burden on everyone's pocket. The financial turnover in the Ayurveda sector has increased sixfold in the last six years. In the post-Corona era, a survey of 1.4 crore citizens showed that 89.09 percent of citizens are using AYUSH. The demand for Ayurveda has increased worldwide. Therefore, the NCISM has taken up the task of empowering and updating the coming generation for the changes in educational policy and the next challenges in Ayurveda.

Along with activity based education and subject selection facility, we are updating the teachers along with providing new research information to the doctors. Devpujari said that research information is being sent to one and a half lakh doctors, and its positive effects have started to be seen. CSMSS Ayurveda college principal Shrikant Deshmukh, Member of Ayush ministry, Vaidya Santosh Nevpurkar, Vilas Jadhav, Sohan Pathak, Anand Katti and Prashant Kothalkar were present.