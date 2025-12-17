Liquor smuggler causes chaos at Satara police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A liquor smuggler threatened to burn down Satara Police Station and confronted officers physically while resisting arrest on recently around 8.30 pm.

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Salampure (34, Pandharpur village, Waluj), has been booked. Following police inspector Krishna Shinde’s orders, a police team patrolling against illegal liquor sales approached Salampure. While the case filing was in progress, he entered the station shouting, verbally abused police sub-inspectors Dilip Bachate and Ramkrishna Kale, and threatened the staff. When constable Digambar Rathod tried to apprehend him, Salampure shoved him. The police eventually took Salampure into custody using force, and Rathod filed a case against him.