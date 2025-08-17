List of electrical assistants by circle announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MahaVitaran has published the list of 5,381 candidates selected for the post of electrical assistant along with their respective circles on the company’s official website.

The original documents and certificates of all these candidates will be verified at the respective circle offices between August 20 and 22. MahaVitaran has informed that it is mandatory for the candidates to appear in person at the circle office mentioned against their name with the original documents, certificates, and a valid updated identity card.