Literature is solution to problems of society: Deelip Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Currently, there is great unrest in the society. Family disputes are increasing. Many people are taking extreme steps like suicide. The solution to all this is literature that should inspire the mind and create the culture of education,” said Deelip Swami, District Collector.

The second Teachers Literary Meet was organised by the School Education Department of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) at MIT College on Wednesday. District Collector Swami inaugurated the conference.

Chairperson of convention Asha Khartade-Dange, ZP Chief Executive Officer Vikas Mina and Dr Habib Bhandare, chairperson reception committee and Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar-Pansare, Primary Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Planning Department Officer Aruna Bhumkar, MIT Director General Dr Munish Sharma, Deputy Director of Education Prakash Mukund, retired Education Officer M K Deshmukh, Principal Sanvi Deshmukh and Regional Academic Authority Director Dr Sunita Rathod were seated on the dais.

The District Collector said society's relationship with literature is getting distant.

“For this, it is necessary to study literature. Reading culture needs to be instilled in the students and only teachers can do that work,” he said. Vikas Mina said teachers should use their talents to shape children. Education Extension Officer Ramesh Thakur conducted the proceedings of the programme while Geeta Tandale proposed a vote of thanks.

Teachers and literary persons are revolutionaries: Asha Kharatde

Asha Kharatde said, ‘‘Rather than judging whether our literature is excellent or not by the reactions we receive on social media, these are the days when we should write thoughtfully and seriously and raise our voices to curb negative tendencies. Teachers and literary persons are agents of revolutionary.”